SouthGobi Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $908,000. Revenue was reported as $331.5 million.

