Sonida Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 27, 2024, 5:18 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2.17 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.1 million, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $255.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDA

