Societal CDMO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) on Friday reported a loss of $786,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.3 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $94.6 million.

