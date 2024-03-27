Satellos Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.8 million, or 14 cents per share.

