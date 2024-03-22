EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
Salarius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2024, 4:34 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Friday reported a loss of $882,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.5 million, or $3.84 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRX

