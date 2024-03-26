Safeguard Scientifics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.8 million, or 61 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.