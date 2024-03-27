RH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.4…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $738.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.6 million, or $5.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.