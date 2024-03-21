Regulus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30 million, or $1.58 per share.

