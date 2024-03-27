CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 543¼ 549½ 538½ 546 +2½ Jul 559½ 564½ 555 561¼ +2 Sep 577½ 581½ 573¾ 579 +1½ Dec 600¼ 604¼ 597½ 602¼ +1½ Mar 619½ 623 617 620½ +½ May 630¼ 634¼ 629¼ 632½ +¾ Jul 634½ 638 632¾ 634¾ — ¾ Jul 625 625 625 625 —7¼ Est. sales 67,056. Tue.’s sales 71,636 Tue.’s open int 410,277, up 852 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 432 432¼ 426¼ 426¾ —5¾ Jul 445 445 438¾ 439¼ —5¾ Sep 453¾ 454 448½ 448¾ —5½ Dec 467¾ 468 462¼ 462¾ —5¼ Mar 481¾ 481¾ 475¾ 476¼ —5½ May 487½ 487¾ 482½ 482¾ —5¾ Jul 490 490¼ 485 485 —6¼ Sep 480¼ 480¼ 478 479 —3¼ Dec 483 483¼ 479¼ 479¾ —4¼ Mar 489¾ 490 489¼ 489¼ —3¾ May 494½ 494½ 494½ 494½ —2¼ Jul 496¼ 496½ 496¼ 496½ —4¼ Dec 470 470¾ 469 469¾ —3¾ Est. sales 261,395. Tue.’s sales 263,884 Tue.’s open int 1,591,835, up 2,574 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 357¼ 357¼ 352½ 355 —2½ Jul 351 351¾ 348 348¾ —3 Est. sales 370. Tue.’s sales 335 Tue.’s open int 3,205 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1196¾ 1198 1189½ 1192¾ —6¼ Jul 1210 1211½ 1203½ 1206½ —6 Aug 1207 1208¾ 1201¼ 1204¾ —5 Sep 1189¾ 1190¼ 1184 1185½ —6½ Nov 1188¾ 1189¾ 1182½ 1183¾ —7¼ Jan 1199¼ 1199¼ 1192 1193¼ —7¼ Mar 1190½ 1192¾ 1186¼ 1187½ —7 May 1192 1193¼ 1187½ 1187½ —7¾ Jul 1196¼ 1197½ 1191¾ 1192 —8 Nov 1159 1159 1152¼ 1153¼ —7¼ Nov 1135 1135 1135 1135 —5 Est. sales 165,560. Tue.’s sales 212,355 Tue.’s open int 803,536, up 10,270

