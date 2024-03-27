CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|543¼
|549½
|538½
|546
|+2½
|Jul
|559½
|564½
|555
|561¼
|+2
|Sep
|577½
|581½
|573¾
|579
|+1½
|Dec
|600¼
|604¼
|597½
|602¼
|+1½
|Mar
|619½
|623
|617
|620½
|+½
|May
|630¼
|634¼
|629¼
|632½
|+¾
|Jul
|634½
|638
|632¾
|634¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|625
|625
|625
|625
|—7¼
|Est. sales 67,056.
|Tue.’s sales 71,636
|Tue.’s open int 410,277,
|up 852
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|432
|432¼
|426¼
|426¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|445
|445
|438¾
|439¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|453¾
|454
|448½
|448¾
|—5½
|Dec
|467¾
|468
|462¼
|462¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|481¾
|481¾
|475¾
|476¼
|—5½
|May
|487½
|487¾
|482½
|482¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|490
|490¼
|485
|485
|—6¼
|Sep
|480¼
|480¼
|478
|479
|—3¼
|Dec
|483
|483¼
|479¼
|479¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|489¾
|490
|489¼
|489¼
|—3¾
|May
|494½
|494½
|494½
|494½
|—2¼
|Jul
|496¼
|496½
|496¼
|496½
|—4¼
|Dec
|470
|470¾
|469
|469¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 261,395.
|Tue.’s sales 263,884
|Tue.’s open int 1,591,835,
|up 2,574
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|357¼
|357¼
|352½
|355
|—2½
|Jul
|351
|351¾
|348
|348¾
|—3
|Est. sales 370.
|Tue.’s sales 335
|Tue.’s open int 3,205
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1196¾
|1198
|1189½
|1192¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|1210
|1211½
|1203½
|1206½
|—6
|Aug
|1207
|1208¾
|1201¼
|1204¾
|—5
|Sep
|1189¾
|1190¼
|1184
|1185½
|—6½
|Nov
|1188¾
|1189¾
|1182½
|1183¾
|—7¼
|Jan
|1199¼
|1199¼
|1192
|1193¼
|—7¼
|Mar
|1190½
|1192¾
|1186¼
|1187½
|—7
|May
|1192
|1193¼
|1187½
|1187½
|—7¾
|Jul
|1196¼
|1197½
|1191¾
|1192
|—8
|Nov
|1159
|1159
|1152¼
|1153¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1135
|1135
|1135
|1135
|—5
|Est. sales 165,560.
|Tue.’s sales 212,355
|Tue.’s open int 803,536,
|up 10,270
