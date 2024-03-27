Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 27, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 543¼ 549½ 538½ 546 +2½
Jul 559½ 564½ 555 561¼ +2
Sep 577½ 581½ 573¾ 579 +1½
Dec 600¼ 604¼ 597½ 602¼ +1½
Mar 619½ 623 617 620½
May 630¼ 634¼ 629¼ 632½
Jul 634½ 638 632¾ 634¾ ¾
Jul 625 625 625 625 —7¼
Est. sales 67,056. Tue.’s sales 71,636
Tue.’s open int 410,277, up 852
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 432 432¼ 426¼ 426¾ —5¾
Jul 445 445 438¾ 439¼ —5¾
Sep 453¾ 454 448½ 448¾ —5½
Dec 467¾ 468 462¼ 462¾ —5¼
Mar 481¾ 481¾ 475¾ 476¼ —5½
May 487½ 487¾ 482½ 482¾ —5¾
Jul 490 490¼ 485 485 —6¼
Sep 480¼ 480¼ 478 479 —3¼
Dec 483 483¼ 479¼ 479¾ —4¼
Mar 489¾ 490 489¼ 489¼ —3¾
May 494½ 494½ 494½ 494½ —2¼
Jul 496¼ 496½ 496¼ 496½ —4¼
Dec 470 470¾ 469 469¾ —3¾
Est. sales 261,395. Tue.’s sales 263,884
Tue.’s open int 1,591,835, up 2,574
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 357¼ 357¼ 352½ 355 —2½
Jul 351 351¾ 348 348¾ —3
Est. sales 370. Tue.’s sales 335
Tue.’s open int 3,205
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1196¾ 1198 1189½ 1192¾ —6¼
Jul 1210 1211½ 1203½ 1206½ —6
Aug 1207 1208¾ 1201¼ 1204¾ —5
Sep 1189¾ 1190¼ 1184 1185½ —6½
Nov 1188¾ 1189¾ 1182½ 1183¾ —7¼
Jan 1199¼ 1199¼ 1192 1193¼ —7¼
Mar 1190½ 1192¾ 1186¼ 1187½ —7
May 1192 1193¼ 1187½ 1187½ —7¾
Jul 1196¼ 1197½ 1191¾ 1192 —8
Nov 1159 1159 1152¼ 1153¼ —7¼
Nov 1135 1135 1135 1135 —5
Est. sales 165,560. Tue.’s sales 212,355
Tue.’s open int 803,536, up 10,270

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

