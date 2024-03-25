CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|559
|567
|549½
|553¼
|—1½
|Jul
|573½
|582
|565¾
|569½
|Sep
|589
|597½
|582
|585¾
|+¾
|Dec
|610
|618½
|603½
|607
|+¾
|Mar
|628
|636¼
|622
|625
|+¼
|May
|637¾
|645¾
|634¼
|635½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|642½
|650
|636¼
|637½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 92,197.
|Fri.’s sales 105,805
|Fri.’s open int 412,603,
|up 739
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|439
|441¼
|437
|437½
|—1¾
|Jul
|451½
|454
|450¼
|450¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|461½
|463½
|460¼
|460½
|—1¼
|Dec
|474¾
|477¼
|473¾
|474
|—1¼
|Mar
|488
|491
|487½
|487¾
|—1¼
|May
|494¾
|497¾
|494¼
|494¼
|—1½
|Jul
|498
|500¼
|496¾
|496¾
|—1½
|Sep
|489½
|489½
|487
|487
|—
|½
|Dec
|488¾
|491¾
|488
|488¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|500
|500
|498¼
|499
|+½
|Dec
|477¼
|480
|477¼
|478¼
|Est. sales 142,195.
|Fri.’s sales 240,859
|Fri.’s open int 1,581,346
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|360½
|362¾
|359¼
|361¾
|+3½
|Jul
|354½
|356¾
|354½
|354¾
|+1½
|Dec
|355
|355
|355
|355
|—6¼
|Est. sales 232.
|Fri.’s sales 574
|Fri.’s open int 3,231,
|up 101
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1194
|1210
|1188½
|1206½
|+14
|Jul
|1206½
|1222
|1200¾
|1219
|+13½
|Aug
|1203½
|1218¼
|1197¾
|1215¾
|+13
|Sep
|1188¼
|1201¼
|1181½
|1197¾
|+10½
|Nov
|1188
|1200
|1180¾
|1196½
|+9½
|Jan
|1197¼
|1209¼
|1190½
|1205¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|1191
|1203¼
|1184½
|1199¾
|+9¼
|May
|1192¾
|1204¼
|1186½
|1200½
|+8½
|Jul
|1196½
|1205¼
|1196½
|1205¼
|+8½
|Sep
|1174¼
|1176¼
|1174¼
|1176¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|1165
|1168½
|1156¼
|1168½
|+8¼
|Est. sales 149,766.
|Fri.’s sales 214,646
|Fri.’s open int 792,409,
|up 2,558
