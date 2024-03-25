CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 559 567 549½ 553¼ —1½ Jul 573½ 582 565¾ 569½ Sep 589 597½ 582 585¾ +¾ Dec 610 618½ 603½ 607 +¾ Mar 628 636¼ 622 625 +¼ May 637¾ 645¾ 634¼ 635½ — ¼ Jul 642½ 650 636¼ 637½ —1¾ Est. sales 92,197. Fri.’s sales 105,805 Fri.’s open int 412,603, up 739 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 439 441¼ 437 437½ —1¾ Jul 451½ 454 450¼ 450¼ —1¾ Sep 461½ 463½ 460¼ 460½ —1¼ Dec 474¾ 477¼ 473¾ 474 —1¼ Mar 488 491 487½ 487¾ —1¼ May 494¾ 497¾ 494¼ 494¼ —1½ Jul 498 500¼ 496¾ 496¾ —1½ Sep 489½ 489½ 487 487 — ½ Dec 488¾ 491¾ 488 488¾ — ½ Mar 500 500 498¼ 499 +½ Dec 477¼ 480 477¼ 478¼ Est. sales 142,195. Fri.’s sales 240,859 Fri.’s open int 1,581,346 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 360½ 362¾ 359¼ 361¾ +3½ Jul 354½ 356¾ 354½ 354¾ +1½ Dec 355 355 355 355 —6¼ Est. sales 232. Fri.’s sales 574 Fri.’s open int 3,231, up 101 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1194 1210 1188½ 1206½ +14 Jul 1206½ 1222 1200¾ 1219 +13½ Aug 1203½ 1218¼ 1197¾ 1215¾ +13 Sep 1188¼ 1201¼ 1181½ 1197¾ +10½ Nov 1188 1200 1180¾ 1196½ +9½ Jan 1197¼ 1209¼ 1190½ 1205¾ +9¼ Mar 1191 1203¼ 1184½ 1199¾ +9¼ May 1192¾ 1204¼ 1186½ 1200½ +8½ Jul 1196½ 1205¼ 1196½ 1205¼ +8½ Sep 1174¼ 1176¼ 1174¼ 1176¼ +7¼ Nov 1165 1168½ 1156¼ 1168½ +8¼ Est. sales 149,766. Fri.’s sales 214,646 Fri.’s open int 792,409, up 2,558

