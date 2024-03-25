Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 25, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 559 567 549½ 553¼ —1½
Jul 573½ 582 565¾ 569½
Sep 589 597½ 582 585¾
Dec 610 618½ 603½ 607
Mar 628 636¼ 622 625
May 637¾ 645¾ 634¼ 635½ ¼
Jul 642½ 650 636¼ 637½ —1¾
Est. sales 92,197. Fri.’s sales 105,805
Fri.’s open int 412,603, up 739
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 439 441¼ 437 437½ —1¾
Jul 451½ 454 450¼ 450¼ —1¾
Sep 461½ 463½ 460¼ 460½ —1¼
Dec 474¾ 477¼ 473¾ 474 —1¼
Mar 488 491 487½ 487¾ —1¼
May 494¾ 497¾ 494¼ 494¼ —1½
Jul 498 500¼ 496¾ 496¾ —1½
Sep 489½ 489½ 487 487 ½
Dec 488¾ 491¾ 488 488¾ ½
Mar 500 500 498¼ 499
Dec 477¼ 480 477¼ 478¼
Est. sales 142,195. Fri.’s sales 240,859
Fri.’s open int 1,581,346
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 360½ 362¾ 359¼ 361¾ +3½
Jul 354½ 356¾ 354½ 354¾ +1½
Dec 355 355 355 355 —6¼
Est. sales 232. Fri.’s sales 574
Fri.’s open int 3,231, up 101
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1194 1210 1188½ 1206½ +14
Jul 1206½ 1222 1200¾ 1219 +13½
Aug 1203½ 1218¼ 1197¾ 1215¾ +13
Sep 1188¼ 1201¼ 1181½ 1197¾ +10½
Nov 1188 1200 1180¾ 1196½ +9½
Jan 1197¼ 1209¼ 1190½ 1205¾ +9¼
Mar 1191 1203¼ 1184½ 1199¾ +9¼
May 1192¾ 1204¼ 1186½ 1200½ +8½
Jul 1196½ 1205¼ 1196½ 1205¼ +8½
Sep 1174¼ 1176¼ 1174¼ 1176¼ +7¼
Nov 1165 1168½ 1156¼ 1168½ +8¼
Est. sales 149,766. Fri.’s sales 214,646
Fri.’s open int 792,409, up 2,558

