CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 546 552½ 540¼ 546 +1 Jul 560½ 567¼ 555¾ 561¾ +1½ Sep 576¾ 582¼ 571¾ 577½ +1¾ Dec 598 602½ 592¾ 598¾ +1¾ Mar 620 620¼ 611¼ 617¼ +2 May 629 630 622¼ 628½ +1¾ Jul 628¾ 634 628 633½ +2½ Sep 638 638 638 638 — ½ Dec 651¾ 651¾ 651¾ 651¾ +2½ Est. sales 63,947. Wed.’s sales 100,173 Wed.’s open int 413,269, up 5,573 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 439 445¾ 437½ 440¾ +1¾ Jul 452¼ 458¾ 450¾ 454 +1¾ Sep 461¾ 467¼ 460¼ 463¼ +1¾ Dec 474¾ 480 473½ 476¾ +2 Mar 488¾ 493½ 487½ 490¾ +2 May 495¼ 500 494½ 497½ +1¾ Jul 498 502½ 497 500 +1¾ Sep 487½ 490 486¾ 487¼ +½ Dec 488 491¾ 487¼ 490½ +2¼ Mar 499 500 497¼ 498¼ +¾ Jul 504 507 504 505 +1 Dec 478 479 476 478 +1 Dec 471 471 471 471 —1 Est. sales 254,460. Wed.’s sales 268,210 Wed.’s open int 1,579,292, up 12,686 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 354 359 352½ 353¾ +½ Jul 356½ 356½ 351 351¼ —1½ Dec 359 359 359 359 +½ Est. sales 504. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 3,011, up 133 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1209 1226¾ 1204 1212¼ +2¾ Jul 1223¼ 1240 1218 1226 +2¾ Aug 1220 1235¾ 1214¾ 1223¼ +3¾ Sep 1202¼ 1218½ 1198¼ 1206½ +3¾ Nov 1200 1216 1196¼ 1204½ +4¼ Jan 1209 1224½ 1205½ 1214 +4½ Mar 1203 1218 1200¼ 1207 +2¾ May 1204¾ 1219¾ 1202 1208½ +2 Jul 1215 1215 1204¾ 1210¾ —1½ Aug 1200¾ 1200¾ 1200¾ 1200¾ —4¼ Sep 1179¾ 1179¾ 1179¾ 1179¾ —4 Nov 1175¾ 1185 1165¼ 1176¼ Nov 1145¼ 1157½ 1145 1157½ +2¼ Est. sales 237,181. Wed.’s sales 334,354 Wed.’s open int 782,211, up 8,738

