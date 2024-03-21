CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|546
|552½
|540¼
|546
|+1
|Jul
|560½
|567¼
|555¾
|561¾
|+1½
|Sep
|576¾
|582¼
|571¾
|577½
|+1¾
|Dec
|598
|602½
|592¾
|598¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|620
|620¼
|611¼
|617¼
|+2
|May
|629
|630
|622¼
|628½
|+1¾
|Jul
|628¾
|634
|628
|633½
|+2½
|Sep
|638
|638
|638
|638
|—
|½
|Dec
|651¾
|651¾
|651¾
|651¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 63,947.
|Wed.’s sales 100,173
|Wed.’s open int 413,269,
|up 5,573
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|439
|445¾
|437½
|440¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|452¼
|458¾
|450¾
|454
|+1¾
|Sep
|461¾
|467¼
|460¼
|463¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|474¾
|480
|473½
|476¾
|+2
|Mar
|488¾
|493½
|487½
|490¾
|+2
|May
|495¼
|500
|494½
|497½
|+1¾
|Jul
|498
|502½
|497
|500
|+1¾
|Sep
|487½
|490
|486¾
|487¼
|+½
|Dec
|488
|491¾
|487¼
|490½
|+2¼
|Mar
|499
|500
|497¼
|498¼
|+¾
|Jul
|504
|507
|504
|505
|+1
|Dec
|478
|479
|476
|478
|+1
|Dec
|471
|471
|471
|471
|—1
|Est. sales 254,460.
|Wed.’s sales 268,210
|Wed.’s open int 1,579,292,
|up 12,686
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|354
|359
|352½
|353¾
|+½
|Jul
|356½
|356½
|351
|351¼
|—1½
|Dec
|359
|359
|359
|359
|+½
|Est. sales 504.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 3,011,
|up 133
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1209
|1226¾
|1204
|1212¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|1223¼
|1240
|1218
|1226
|+2¾
|Aug
|1220
|1235¾
|1214¾
|1223¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|1202¼
|1218½
|1198¼
|1206½
|+3¾
|Nov
|1200
|1216
|1196¼
|1204½
|+4¼
|Jan
|1209
|1224½
|1205½
|1214
|+4½
|Mar
|1203
|1218
|1200¼
|1207
|+2¾
|May
|1204¾
|1219¾
|1202
|1208½
|+2
|Jul
|1215
|1215
|1204¾
|1210¾
|—1½
|Aug
|1200¾
|1200¾
|1200¾
|1200¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|1179¾
|1179¾
|1179¾
|1179¾
|—4
|Nov
|1175¾
|1185
|1165¼
|1176¼
|Nov
|1145¼
|1157½
|1145
|1157½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 237,181.
|Wed.’s sales 334,354
|Wed.’s open int 782,211,
|up 8,738
