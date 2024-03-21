Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 21, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 546 552½ 540¼ 546 +1
Jul 560½ 567¼ 555¾ 561¾ +1½
Sep 576¾ 582¼ 571¾ 577½ +1¾
Dec 598 602½ 592¾ 598¾ +1¾
Mar 620 620¼ 611¼ 617¼ +2
May 629 630 622¼ 628½ +1¾
Jul 628¾ 634 628 633½ +2½
Sep 638 638 638 638 ½
Dec 651¾ 651¾ 651¾ 651¾ +2½
Est. sales 63,947. Wed.’s sales 100,173
Wed.’s open int 413,269, up 5,573
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 439 445¾ 437½ 440¾ +1¾
Jul 452¼ 458¾ 450¾ 454 +1¾
Sep 461¾ 467¼ 460¼ 463¼ +1¾
Dec 474¾ 480 473½ 476¾ +2
Mar 488¾ 493½ 487½ 490¾ +2
May 495¼ 500 494½ 497½ +1¾
Jul 498 502½ 497 500 +1¾
Sep 487½ 490 486¾ 487¼
Dec 488 491¾ 487¼ 490½ +2¼
Mar 499 500 497¼ 498¼
Jul 504 507 504 505 +1
Dec 478 479 476 478 +1
Dec 471 471 471 471 —1
Est. sales 254,460. Wed.’s sales 268,210
Wed.’s open int 1,579,292, up 12,686
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 354 359 352½ 353¾
Jul 356½ 356½ 351 351¼ —1½
Dec 359 359 359 359
Est. sales 504. Wed.’s sales 738
Wed.’s open int 3,011, up 133
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1209 1226¾ 1204 1212¼ +2¾
Jul 1223¼ 1240 1218 1226 +2¾
Aug 1220 1235¾ 1214¾ 1223¼ +3¾
Sep 1202¼ 1218½ 1198¼ 1206½ +3¾
Nov 1200 1216 1196¼ 1204½ +4¼
Jan 1209 1224½ 1205½ 1214 +4½
Mar 1203 1218 1200¼ 1207 +2¾
May 1204¾ 1219¾ 1202 1208½ +2
Jul 1215 1215 1204¾ 1210¾ —1½
Aug 1200¾ 1200¾ 1200¾ 1200¾ —4¼
Sep 1179¾ 1179¾ 1179¾ 1179¾ —4
Nov 1175¾ 1185 1165¼ 1176¼
Nov 1145¼ 1157½ 1145 1157½ +2¼
Est. sales 237,181. Wed.’s sales 334,354
Wed.’s open int 782,211, up 8,738

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up