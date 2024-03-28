Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $3.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $404.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.7 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $415 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion.

