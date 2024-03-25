Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 25, 2024, 10:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 559 566¾ 555¾ 561¾ +7
Jul 573½ 580¾ 570¾ 577 +7½
Sep 589 596½ 586½ 593 +8
Dec 610 616¾ 608 614 +7¾
Mar 628 634½ 626 632 +7¼
May 637¾ 643 637¾ 643 +7¼
Jul 642½ 649 642½ 645¼ +6
Est. sales 40,457. Fri.’s sales 99,550
Fri.’s open int 412,603, up 739
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 439 441¼ 437¾ 439½
Jul 451½ 454 450½ 452½
Sep 461½ 463½ 460½ 462½
Dec 474¾ 477¼ 474 476
Mar 488 491 488 490 +1
May 494¾ 497¾ 494¾ 497¼ +1½
Jul 498 500¼ 497¼ 500¼ +2
Sep 489½ 489½ 489¼ 489¼ +1¾
Dec 488¾ 491¾ 488 491 +1¾
Mar 500 500 500 500 +1½
Dec 477¼ 480 477¼ 480 +1¾
Est. sales 90,333. Fri.’s sales 221,430
Fri.’s open int 1,581,346
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 360½ 362¾ 359¼ 362½ +4¼
Jul 354½ 355½ 354½ 355½ +2¼
Dec 355 355 355 355 —6¼
Est. sales 106. Fri.’s sales 574
Fri.’s open int 3,231, up 101
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1194 1207 1188½ 1204¾ +12¼
Jul 1206½ 1219 1200¾ 1217 +11½
Aug 1203½ 1215¼ 1197¾ 1213¼ +10½
Sep 1188¼ 1198½ 1181½ 1197¼ +10
Nov 1188 1198 1180¾ 1197 +10
Jan 1197¼ 1207¼ 1190½ 1205¾ +9¼
Mar 1191 1200¾ 1184½ 1199¾ +9¼
May 1192¾ 1202¼ 1186½ 1202 +10
Jul 1196½ 1203¾ 1196½ 1202¾ +6
Sep 1174¼ 1176¼ 1174¼ 1176¼ +7¼
Nov 1165 1168½ 1156¼ 1168½ +8¼
Est. sales 78,063. Fri.’s sales 197,504
Fri.’s open int 792,409, up 2,558
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 47.75 48.67 47.55 48.56 +.92
Jul 48.36 49.20 48.12 49.11 +.90
Aug 48.31 49.12 48.10 49.06 +.89
Sep 48.13 48.94 47.93 48.85 +.87
Oct 47.91 48.69 47.78 48.61 +.87
Dec 47.89 48.67 47.65 48.60 +.88
Jan 47.82 48.70 47.81 48.67 +.89
Mar 47.85 48.59 47.85 48.56 +.85
May 48.59 48.59 48.59 48.59 +.80
Est. sales 49,335. Fri.’s sales 111,779
Fri.’s open int 573,051, up 35
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 338.90 341.40 336.60 340.70 +1.60
Jul 343.10 345.00 340.50 344.30 +1.20
Aug 343.50 346.10 341.80 345.30 +.90
Sep 345.10 347.40 343.30 346.50 +.80
Oct 345.70 347.40 343.50 346.90 +.90
Dec 348.40 350.70 346.80 349.90 +.60
Jan 349.70 351.40 347.70 350.80 +.70
Mar 347.90 349.10 346.00 348.50 +.30
May 345.70 348.80 345.60 348.80 +1.10
Jul 347.50 347.50 347.50 347.50 —1.90
Est. sales 35,048. Fri.’s sales 109,033
Fri.’s open int 477,779, up 1,479

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

