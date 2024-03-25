CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|559
|566¾
|555¾
|561¾
|+7
|Jul
|573½
|580¾
|570¾
|577
|+7½
|Sep
|589
|596½
|586½
|593
|+8
|Dec
|610
|616¾
|608
|614
|+7¾
|Mar
|628
|634½
|626
|632
|+7¼
|May
|637¾
|643
|637¾
|643
|+7¼
|Jul
|642½
|649
|642½
|645¼
|+6
|Est. sales 40,457.
|Fri.’s sales 99,550
|Fri.’s open int 412,603,
|up 739
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|439
|441¼
|437¾
|439½
|+¼
|Jul
|451½
|454
|450½
|452½
|+½
|Sep
|461½
|463½
|460½
|462½
|+¾
|Dec
|474¾
|477¼
|474
|476
|+¾
|Mar
|488
|491
|488
|490
|+1
|May
|494¾
|497¾
|494¾
|497¼
|+1½
|Jul
|498
|500¼
|497¼
|500¼
|+2
|Sep
|489½
|489½
|489¼
|489¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|488¾
|491¾
|488
|491
|+1¾
|Mar
|500
|500
|500
|500
|+1½
|Dec
|477¼
|480
|477¼
|480
|+1¾
|Est. sales 90,333.
|Fri.’s sales 221,430
|Fri.’s open int 1,581,346
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|360½
|362¾
|359¼
|362½
|+4¼
|Jul
|354½
|355½
|354½
|355½
|+2¼
|Dec
|355
|355
|355
|355
|—6¼
|Est. sales 106.
|Fri.’s sales 574
|Fri.’s open int 3,231,
|up 101
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1194
|1207
|1188½
|1204¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|1206½
|1219
|1200¾
|1217
|+11½
|Aug
|1203½
|1215¼
|1197¾
|1213¼
|+10½
|Sep
|1188¼
|1198½
|1181½
|1197¼
|+10
|Nov
|1188
|1198
|1180¾
|1197
|+10
|Jan
|1197¼
|1207¼
|1190½
|1205¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|1191
|1200¾
|1184½
|1199¾
|+9¼
|May
|1192¾
|1202¼
|1186½
|1202
|+10
|Jul
|1196½
|1203¾
|1196½
|1202¾
|+6
|Sep
|1174¼
|1176¼
|1174¼
|1176¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|1165
|1168½
|1156¼
|1168½
|+8¼
|Est. sales 78,063.
|Fri.’s sales 197,504
|Fri.’s open int 792,409,
|up 2,558
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.75
|48.67
|47.55
|48.56
|+.92
|Jul
|48.36
|49.20
|48.12
|49.11
|+.90
|Aug
|48.31
|49.12
|48.10
|49.06
|+.89
|Sep
|48.13
|48.94
|47.93
|48.85
|+.87
|Oct
|47.91
|48.69
|47.78
|48.61
|+.87
|Dec
|47.89
|48.67
|47.65
|48.60
|+.88
|Jan
|47.82
|48.70
|47.81
|48.67
|+.89
|Mar
|47.85
|48.59
|47.85
|48.56
|+.85
|May
|48.59
|48.59
|48.59
|48.59
|+.80
|Est. sales 49,335.
|Fri.’s sales 111,779
|Fri.’s open int 573,051,
|up 35
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|338.90
|341.40
|336.60
|340.70
|+1.60
|Jul
|343.10
|345.00
|340.50
|344.30
|+1.20
|Aug
|343.50
|346.10
|341.80
|345.30
|+.90
|Sep
|345.10
|347.40
|343.30
|346.50
|+.80
|Oct
|345.70
|347.40
|343.50
|346.90
|+.90
|Dec
|348.40
|350.70
|346.80
|349.90
|+.60
|Jan
|349.70
|351.40
|347.70
|350.80
|+.70
|Mar
|347.90
|349.10
|346.00
|348.50
|+.30
|May
|345.70
|348.80
|345.60
|348.80
|+1.10
|Jul
|347.50
|347.50
|347.50
|347.50
|—1.90
|Est. sales 35,048.
|Fri.’s sales 109,033
|Fri.’s open int 477,779,
|up 1,479
