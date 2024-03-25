CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 559 566¾ 555¾ 561¾ +7 Jul 573½ 580¾ 570¾ 577 +7½ Sep 589 596½ 586½ 593 +8 Dec 610 616¾ 608 614 +7¾ Mar 628 634½ 626 632 +7¼ May 637¾ 643 637¾ 643 +7¼ Jul 642½ 649 642½ 645¼ +6 Est. sales 40,457. Fri.’s sales 99,550 Fri.’s open int 412,603, up 739 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 439 441¼ 437¾ 439½ +¼ Jul 451½ 454 450½ 452½ +½ Sep 461½ 463½ 460½ 462½ +¾ Dec 474¾ 477¼ 474 476 +¾ Mar 488 491 488 490 +1 May 494¾ 497¾ 494¾ 497¼ +1½ Jul 498 500¼ 497¼ 500¼ +2 Sep 489½ 489½ 489¼ 489¼ +1¾ Dec 488¾ 491¾ 488 491 +1¾ Mar 500 500 500 500 +1½ Dec 477¼ 480 477¼ 480 +1¾ Est. sales 90,333. Fri.’s sales 221,430 Fri.’s open int 1,581,346 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 360½ 362¾ 359¼ 362½ +4¼ Jul 354½ 355½ 354½ 355½ +2¼ Dec 355 355 355 355 —6¼ Est. sales 106. Fri.’s sales 574 Fri.’s open int 3,231, up 101 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1194 1207 1188½ 1204¾ +12¼ Jul 1206½ 1219 1200¾ 1217 +11½ Aug 1203½ 1215¼ 1197¾ 1213¼ +10½ Sep 1188¼ 1198½ 1181½ 1197¼ +10 Nov 1188 1198 1180¾ 1197 +10 Jan 1197¼ 1207¼ 1190½ 1205¾ +9¼ Mar 1191 1200¾ 1184½ 1199¾ +9¼ May 1192¾ 1202¼ 1186½ 1202 +10 Jul 1196½ 1203¾ 1196½ 1202¾ +6 Sep 1174¼ 1176¼ 1174¼ 1176¼ +7¼ Nov 1165 1168½ 1156¼ 1168½ +8¼ Est. sales 78,063. Fri.’s sales 197,504 Fri.’s open int 792,409, up 2,558 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.75 48.67 47.55 48.56 +.92 Jul 48.36 49.20 48.12 49.11 +.90 Aug 48.31 49.12 48.10 49.06 +.89 Sep 48.13 48.94 47.93 48.85 +.87 Oct 47.91 48.69 47.78 48.61 +.87 Dec 47.89 48.67 47.65 48.60 +.88 Jan 47.82 48.70 47.81 48.67 +.89 Mar 47.85 48.59 47.85 48.56 +.85 May 48.59 48.59 48.59 48.59 +.80 Est. sales 49,335. Fri.’s sales 111,779 Fri.’s open int 573,051, up 35 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 338.90 341.40 336.60 340.70 +1.60 Jul 343.10 345.00 340.50 344.30 +1.20 Aug 343.50 346.10 341.80 345.30 +.90 Sep 345.10 347.40 343.30 346.50 +.80 Oct 345.70 347.40 343.50 346.90 +.90 Dec 348.40 350.70 346.80 349.90 +.60 Jan 349.70 351.40 347.70 350.80 +.70 Mar 347.90 349.10 346.00 348.50 +.30 May 345.70 348.80 345.60 348.80 +1.10 Jul 347.50 347.50 347.50 347.50 —1.90 Est. sales 35,048. Fri.’s sales 109,033 Fri.’s open int 477,779, up 1,479

