Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported profit of $30.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $291.2 million.

