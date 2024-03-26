Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 26, 2024, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported profit of $30.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $291.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOAH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up