Nike, Lululemon fall; FedEx Star Equity rise, Friday, 3/22/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike Inc., down $6.96 to $93.86.

The sneaker and athletic apparel maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

FedEx Corp., up $19.47 to $284.32.

The package delivery company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts and announced a $5 billion stock buyback.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $75.65 to $403.19.

The athletic apparel maker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Tesla Inc., down $1.99 to $170.83.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly reducing production in China because of low demand.

Cutera Inc., down 70 cents to $1.60.

The maker of laser skin treatments reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

AAR Corp., down $3.80 to $60.12.

The airplane maintenance company’s fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as government sales slipped.

Baidu Inc., up 48 cents to $102.18.

Apple is reportedly considering using the web search company’s artificial intelligence technology.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc., up 3 cents to 92 cents.

The diagnostic services and imaging company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

