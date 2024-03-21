Nike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.17 billion.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.17 billion.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.28 billion.

