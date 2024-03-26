NCino: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $123.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.3 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $476.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $126 million to $127 million for the fiscal first quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 64 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $538.5 million to $544.5 million.

