MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $61.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $935.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946 million.

