MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $22.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $872.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $920 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

