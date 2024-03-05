MBA Waitlist Strategy: What to Do Next

Many business school applicants feel a bit defeated upon learning that they’ve been waitlisted for their preferred MBA program. After…

After what might seem like a never-ending admissions process, it can be frustrating to have the wait extended even longer. But the waitlist isn’t totally bad news — after all, there’s still a chance you can get admitted off the waitlist.

Steve Thompson, senior director of full-time admissions at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Illinois, says waitlisted applicants are welcome to share additional information and context to help the admissions committee make a final decision on their application.

“We do not place someone on the waitlist if we cannot picture them thriving in our community,” Thompson wrote in an email.

If you’ve found yourself on the waitlist of one of your top-choice MBA programs, here are some tips from admissions experts to help boost your chances of getting accepted.

Contact the Admissions Committee

While some schools automatically include you on the waitlist, others require you to explicitly accept your slot on it. Be sure to read the fine print of your decision letter to make sure you understand which camp your program falls in.

If you have to accept your position on the waitlist, do so as soon as possible. If you decide you’d rather attend another school that’s already admitted you, let the school that is waitlisting you know as soon as possible to free up a spot on the waitlist for another applicant.

Once you’ve decided you want to remain on the waitlist, consider reaching out to the admissions committee to touch base and make sure they know you’re still interested. Maria Pineda, executive director of admissions at the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business, says her team offers waitlisted applicants the opportunity to schedule a consultation with an admissions officer to get tips for improving their applications.

Not all admissions teams provide personalized feedback on your application like this, but Pineda says contacting the admissions committee is a good way to show you’d be interested in attending the school if you’re accepted off the waitlist. However, Pineda also warns applicants to be careful not to pester the admissions committee with constant updates and emails.

Submit Supplementary Application Materials

Contacting the admissions committee early on will also help you gauge whether the committee wants to see additional application materials, such as a supplementary essay, updates to your resume, new letters of recommendation or even new test scores.

If you’re able to get feedback on your application from an admissions officer, use that feedback to tailor your supplementary materials accordingly. Pineda says it’s important to provide new information to the admissions committee — not repeating what they’ve already gathered in your initial application.

This new information can be something that you might have overlooked when submitting your application earlier, or it could be a new development in your professional or academic life. Take a long, hard look at the materials you submitted with your initial application and see what gaps you can fill.

“For example, if a waitlisted applicant received a promotion at work, became a board member for a non-profit, or led a project to a successful outcome — we’d want to know,” Thompson says.

If time allows, it could be worthwhile to retake your standardized tests or enroll in a class that could make your application a bit more well-rounded, says Rachel Beck, a managing director at mbaMission, an admissions consulting firm focused on MBA programs.

For example, if your application primarily highlights a qualitative background, you may want to take a course on statistics or calculus to show that you’re capable of succeeding in an MBA-level math class, she says.

Pineda advises waitlisted applicants to take at least a month to reflect on their application and write a compelling update letter. Sending an update letter right away could indicate that it was rushed or that you didn’t take the proper time to contemplate your application.

Display Genuine Interest in the Program

One of the most important things you can do is show the admissions committee that you’re serious about enrolling in their program if you are accepted.

Visit the campus, if possible. Before your visit, consider reaching out to the admissions office to let them know you’ll be around to tour the campus. They may invite you to stop by and meet in person for an informal chat about your candidacy.

Another way to show your interest is to attend information sessions.

Beck notes that one purpose of the waitlist is to manage yield — schools want to make sure that the students they admit are likely to attend. By attending information sessions and connecting with current students, alumni and faculty, you can show the admissions team that their program is one of your top-choice schools.

“There is so much merit in showing your interest,” Pineda says. “Interest translates to you wanting to be there, and any school would want to admit candidates that want to be there.”

