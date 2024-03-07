Marvell: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Thursday reported a loss of $392.7 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Thursday reported a loss of $392.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $933.4 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Marvell expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 28 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRVL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.