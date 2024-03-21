Lululemon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $669.5 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $5.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.01 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.55 billion, or $12.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.2 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $14 to $14.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.7 billion to $10.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU

