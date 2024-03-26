Krispy Kreme, McCormick rise; Consol Energy, Lear fall, Tuesday, 3/26/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Krispy Kreme Inc., up $4.90…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Krispy Kreme Inc., up $4.90 to $17.35.

The doughnut chain is partnering with McDonald’s to sell doughnuts at its restaurants.

Viking Therapeutics Inc., up $11.64 to $80.83.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential weight-loss drug.

McCormick & Co., up $7.36 to $77.30.

The spices and seasonings company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Visa Inc., down 61 cents to $280.60.

The global payments processor announced a settlement with U.S. merchants related to swipe fees.

Consol Energy Inc., down $5.85 to $80.50.

The coal company’s marine terminal in Baltimore could face logistics problems following a bridge collapse that shut down ship traffic.

TD Synnex Corporation, up $6.83 to $112.27.

The high-tech contractor beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Lear Corp., down $2.72 to $141.66.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems supplier gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up 2 cents to $71.48.

The online retailer scrapped plans to list its logistics unit Cainiao in Hong Kong amid a challenging IPO market.

