Iridex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.6 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $51.9 million.

