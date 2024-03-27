H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $31 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $810.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822.1 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.45 per share.

