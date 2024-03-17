Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen; former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; author Mitch Albom.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.