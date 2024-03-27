Grains mostly lower Livestock higher

Wheat for May rose 4 cents at $5.4750 a bushel; May corn fell 5.75 cents at $4.2675 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May rose 4 cents at $5.4750 a bushel; May corn fell 5.75 cents at $4.2675 a bushel, May oats was off 2.50 cents at $3.55 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 6.50 cents at $12.0650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.8360 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $2.4805 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained .53 cent at $.8610 a pound.

