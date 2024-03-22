Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May rose 8 cents at $5.5475 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at $4.3925 a bushel,…

Wheat for May rose 8 cents at $5.5475 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at $4.3925 a bushel, May oats was up 4.75 cents at $3.5825 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 19.50 cents at $11.9250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .77 cent at $1.8760 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .92 cent at $2.4995 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .33 cent at $.8457 a pound.

