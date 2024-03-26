Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 11.50 cents at $5.4350 a bushel; May corn fell 5.25 cents at $4.3250 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May lost 11.50 cents at $5.4350 a bushel; May corn fell 5.25 cents at $4.3250 a bushel, May oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.5750 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 10.25 cents at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 3.10 cents at $1.8310 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.73 cents at $2.4772 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $.8557 a pound.

