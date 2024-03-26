Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for May declined 13 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; May corn was off 1.25 cents at $4.3825 a bushel; May oats lost 3.75 cents at $3.5875 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.50 cents at $12.0125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 4.58 cents at $1.8232 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 2.85 cents at $2.4775 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .27 cent at $.8567 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.