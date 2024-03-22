Grains lower, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 9.50 cents at $5.4125 a bushel; May corn was down 5.75 cents at $4.37 a bushel; May oats was off .25 cent at $3.5425 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 1.55 cents at $11.9575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost .93 cent at $1.8772 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .55 cent at $2.5060 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .70 cent at $.8442 a pound.

