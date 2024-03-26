GDS Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $445.9 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $445.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $2.44. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $360.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $604.2 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.