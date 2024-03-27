Gaiam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in…

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The lifestyle media company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.8 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $80.4 million.

