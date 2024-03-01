BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Semifinal=
Class 6=
Hayfield 75, South Lakes 59
Patriot 55, Oscar Smith 44
Class 5=
Lloyd Bird 47, Albemarle 45
Woodside 69, Green Run 48
Class 4=
Hampton 51, Varina 49
Tuscarora 65, Loudoun Valley 40
Class 3=
Lake Taylor 77, James Monroe 46
Northside 66, Tunstall 59
Class 2=
John Marshall 92, Bruton 42
Virginia 62, Graham 60
Class 1=
Auburn 56, Honaker 44
Lancaster 63, Middlesex 53
VISAA State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Paul VI Catholic High School 91, Blue Ridge School 63
St. Annes-Belfield 69, St. Christopher’s 59
Division II=
Highland-Warrenton 64, Norfolk Collegiate 58
Miller School 94, Peninsula Catholic 68
Division III=
Eastern Mennonite 44, Carmel 39
Fairfax Christian 81, Life Christian 50
Division IV=
Carlisle 78, Rise Academy 56
New Covenant 60, St. Michael 56
___
