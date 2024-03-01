BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Semifinal= Class 6= Hayfield 75, South Lakes 59 Patriot 55, Oscar Smith 44 Class 5=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 6=

Hayfield 75, South Lakes 59

Patriot 55, Oscar Smith 44

Class 5=

Lloyd Bird 47, Albemarle 45

Woodside 69, Green Run 48

Class 4=

Hampton 51, Varina 49

Tuscarora 65, Loudoun Valley 40

Class 3=

Lake Taylor 77, James Monroe 46

Northside 66, Tunstall 59

Class 2=

John Marshall 92, Bruton 42

Virginia 62, Graham 60

Class 1=

Auburn 56, Honaker 44

Lancaster 63, Middlesex 53

VISAA State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Paul VI Catholic High School 91, Blue Ridge School 63

St. Annes-Belfield 69, St. Christopher’s 59

Division II=

Highland-Warrenton 64, Norfolk Collegiate 58

Miller School 94, Peninsula Catholic 68

Division III=

Eastern Mennonite 44, Carmel 39

Fairfax Christian 81, Life Christian 50

Division IV=

Carlisle 78, Rise Academy 56

New Covenant 60, St. Michael 56

