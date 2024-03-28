About 1,400 workers at Ford electric pickup plant to transfer or take retirement offers next week

DETROIT (AP) — About 1,400 workers at a Ford factory in Michigan that makes the F-150 Lightning will move to…

DETROIT (AP) — About 1,400 workers at a Ford factory in Michigan that makes the F-150 Lightning will move to new jobs or take retirement packages next week as sales of the electric pickup trucks slow.

The changes announced in January will take effect Monday, Ford spokeswoman Jessica Enoch said.

Ford began the year by cutting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after weaker-than-expected electric vehicle sales growth.

While EV sales are growing in the U.S., the pace is falling short of the industry’s ambitious timetable and many consumers are turning to hybrid vehicles instead.

Ford sold just over 24,000 Lightnings last year, up 55% from 2022. But dealers are reporting slower sales and rising inventories on the electric truck, which starts at just under $50,000.

Of the 2,100 workers who make up three work crews at the Dearborn, Michigan, Rouge Electric Vehicle Plant, a third will remain.

Enoch said the company will transfer 700 workers to the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to build the Bronco and Ranger. The remaining 700 workers will either take a retirement package offered during last year’s contract talks with the United Auto Workers, or will take a reassignment in southeast Michigan. Ford is adding a third crew at Michigan Assembly. Enoch said anyone who isn’t retiring will still have a job.

