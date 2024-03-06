Emergent Biosolutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.5 million…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $276.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $760.5 million, or $14.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion.

