Durect: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.6 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.5 million.

