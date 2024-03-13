Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.71 billion…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.71 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $7.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $8.64 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $998.4 million, or $4.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.9 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.70 to $7.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $31 billion to $32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.