Does Medicare Cover Stair Lifts?

As young homebuyers, we often overlook the future when climbing stairs might become a challenge. Some regret not opting for a single-floor home as they get older. Yet, financial constraints or emotional ties to a current residence often hinder such a move.

Stair lifts offer a practical solution for those living with mobility and disability issues to access upper floors.

What Is a Stair Lift?

Stair lifts are mechanical devices designed to transport people up and down stairs. They are professionally installed devices that typically consist of a rail mounted to the treads of stairs with a chair or lifting platform attached.

Users sit on the chair or platform wearing a seat belt or safety bar and are transported along the rail. (They should not be confused with lift chairs, which are normal chairs with a motorized lifting device to help people with mobility issues safely get up and sit down.)

Stair lifts are commonly used by individuals who are prone to falls, have disabilities and are living with chronic diseases that affect mobility, including:

— Arthritis.

— Multiple sclerosis.

— Muscular dystrophy.

— Paralysis.

— Parkinson’s disease.

— Spinal cord injuries.

Average Costs of Stair Lifts

Stair lift costs vary based on staircase complexity and layout. A basic installation on a straight staircase typically ranges from $2,000 to $6,000. However, for curved or custom-designed staircases, costs can exceed $30,000.

Additional factors that impact the cost include:

— Accessories. Most stair lifts come in basic and deluxe models. The more costly stair lifts offer footrests, remote control, enhanced safety sensors and key locks.

— Operating costs. The cost of electricity to operate a modern stair lift is comparable to that of many small household appliances. You may also decide to choose a backup battery in case your home loses power during a storm.

— Seat features. There are several seat styles to select from, including collapsible, angled seats that allow users to slightly recline and swivel seats that allow the individual to get out of the chair without twisting.

— Weight capacity. Selecting a make and model of a stair lift that can support the user’s weight is an important consideration. For instance, a lightweight user with minimal stair usage may suffice with a basic model, while a heavier or more frequent user may require a heavy-duty stair lift.

Does Medicare Cover Stair Lifts?

Unfortunately, stair lifts are not covered by Medicare (specifically Part B) because they aren’t considered durable medical equipment (DME). Medicare considers stair lifts home modifications rather than DME.

In certain circumstances, if deemed medically necessary, you may get coverage for a stair lift through a Medicare Advantage plan. However, it’s important to check with your policy, as coverage for stair lifts is not common.

Outside of Medicare, check with local and national organizations to see if they offer any financial support for stair lifts, including such groups as:

— Veterans Administration. If you served in the U.S. armed forces, you can reach out to the Veterans Administration and apply for a grant to cover the cost of a stair lift. The VA program provides certain grants to veterans who require medical devices and equipment.

— Area Agencies on Aging. These local organizations offer services and resources to older adults to help them live in their home and remain independent. They can provide connections to local and regional non-profits and programs to help cover the cost of getting a stair lift.

What Mobility Devices Will Medicare Cover?

Although Medicare does not cover stair lifts, original Medicare does cover certain mobility devices and equipment through the Part B program.

Types of mobile equipment that Medicare will cover include:

— Manual or power wheelchairs.

— Scooters.

— Walkers.

Durable medical equipment must be ordered by your doctor who will verify that you have a medical need requiring such assistance and meet the following criteria:

— You have a health condition that causes significant difficulty moving in your home.

— You are unable to do activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, getting in or out of a bed, even with the help of a cane or walker.

— You are able to safely operate and get on and off the wheelchair or scooter or have someone with you who is always available to help you safely use the device.

— Your health care provider or supplier has visited your home and verified that you can use the equipment within your home.

— The doctor treating you for the condition accepts Medicare.

— The medical equipment supplier accepts Medicare.

After you pay your Medicare Part B deductible, Medicare will pay for 80% of the cost, and you are responsible for 20%. If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, contact your plan to find out about costs and which DME suppliers you can use.

Do Any Insurance Plans Cover Stair Lifts?

Some Medicare Advantage plans do cover stair lifts in rare circumstances as a supplemental benefit.

In 2019, federal policy changes began to allow Medicare Advantage plans to offer a wider range of supplemental benefits, including non-medical benefits such as home modifications.

“Some Medicare Advantage plans do offer coverage of ‘home modifications’ that may include stair lifts as a supplemental benefit,” says Jane Sung, director of health care costs and access at AARP Public Policy Institute. “Consumers should be aware that coverage of supplemental benefits are typically limited, so they should contact their insurer for details.”

Affordable alternatives to buying a stair lift

Since Medicare Advantages plans are unlikely to finance the expense of stair lifts, consider these ways to reduce the expense of purchasing a quality stair lift:

— Rental option. If you need a stair lift for only a few months, it’s generally more cost-effective to rent a stair lift instead of buying one.

— Rent to buy. Some companies will allow you to credit back part of your rental costs should you decide to purchase the stair lift. Be sure to ask about this option before you sign the rental contract.

— Pre-owned stair lift. A pre-owned stair lift will usually cost less than a new stair lift and will have been reconditioned for safety. Make sure to have the pre-owned stair lift inspected before purchasing.

— Private foundations: There are non-profit organizations that will help purchase stair lifts for certain individuals in need. StairLifts for Vets helps veterans live at home safely by offering mobility options like stair lifts.

Alternatives to Stair Lifts

If the flight of stairs is especially short, you might consider a less-expensive wheelchair ramp. Another option is a vertical platform lift, which provides vertical access commonly used to provide access between the ground level and a porch or deck and is considered a space-efficient solution.

Bottom Line

Medicare and most insurance plans do not cover the cost of a stair lift. While the initial cost at the outset may seem high, consider that having a stair lift installed at home is usually cheaper than installing an elevator or moving into an assisted living facility.

It’s also cheaper than paying for hospitalization if you or your loved one should fall down the stairs.

Explore alternatives to stair lifts or various ways to cut costs for purchasing one.

