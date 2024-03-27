Creative Media & Community Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) on Wednesday reported a loss in a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $8.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $16.3 million, or 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $20.7 million. Revenue was reported as $119.3 million.

