ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $6.69 per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $95.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.4 million, or $19.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $371.3 million.

ComScore expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $390 million.

