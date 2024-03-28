Live Radio
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 3:20 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.82 to $83.17 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.39 to $87.48 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 8 cents to $2.76 a gallon. April heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.62 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $26.80 to $2,217.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $24.92 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.01 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.40 yen from 151.37 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0789 from $1.0823.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

