CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|546
|552½
|540¼
|546¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|560½
|567¼
|555¾
|562
|+1¾
|Sep
|576¾
|582¼
|571¾
|577¾
|+2
|Dec
|598
|602½
|592¾
|599
|+2
|Mar
|620
|620¼
|611¼
|617½
|+2¼
|May
|629
|630
|622¼
|628½
|+1¾
|Jul
|628¾
|634
|628
|632¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|638
|640¼
|638
|640¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|651¾
|651¾
|651½
|651½
|+2¼
|Mar
|660¾
|+2
|May
|658
|+2
|Jul
|627¼
|+2
|Est. sales 73,807.
|Wed.’s sales 100,173
|Wed.’s open int 413,269,
|up 5,573
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|439
|445¾
|437½
|440¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|452¼
|458¾
|450¾
|454
|+1¾
|Sep
|461¾
|467¼
|460¼
|463¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|474¾
|480
|473½
|476¾
|+2
|Mar
|488¾
|493½
|487½
|490½
|+1¾
|May
|495¼
|500
|494½
|497¼
|+1½
|Jul
|498
|502½
|497
|500
|+1¾
|Sep
|487½
|490
|486¾
|489
|+2¼
|Dec
|488
|491¾
|487¼
|490½
|+2¼
|Mar
|499
|500
|497¼
|499½
|+2
|May
|503
|+1¾
|Jul
|504
|507
|504
|506
|+2
|Sep
|480¼
|+2
|Dec
|478
|479
|476
|478¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|490½
|+1¾
|Dec
|471
|473½
|471
|473½
|+1½
|Est. sales 283,351.
|Wed.’s sales 268,210
|Wed.’s open int 1,579,292,
|up 12,686
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|354
|359
|352½
|353½
|+¼
|Jul
|356½
|356½
|350
|350½
|—2¼
|Sep
|347¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|359
|359
|358½
|358½
|Mar
|355½
|May
|361½
|Jul
|366¼
|Sep
|378
|Dec
|384¾
|Mar
|381¾
|Jul
|351
|Sep
|366¾
|Est. sales 544.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 3,011,
|up 133
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1209
|1226¾
|1204
|1212
|+2½
|Jul
|1223¼
|1240
|1218
|1225¾
|+2½
|Aug
|1220
|1235¾
|1214¾
|1223
|+3½
|Sep
|1202¼
|1218½
|1198¼
|1206¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1200
|1216
|1196¼
|1204¼
|+4
|Jan
|1209
|1224½
|1205½
|1213¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|1203
|1218
|1200¼
|1207
|+2¾
|May
|1204¾
|1219¾
|1202
|1208¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1215
|1215
|1204¾
|1213¼
|+1
|Aug
|1200¾
|1206½
|1200¾
|1206½
|+1½
|Sep
|1179¾
|1185½
|1179¾
|1185½
|+1¾
|Nov
|1175¾
|1185
|1165¼
|1176¾
|+½
|Jan
|1185½
|+¾
|Mar
|1184¾
|+¾
|May
|1188
|+¾
|Jul
|1193
|+¾
|Aug
|1187
|+¾
|Sep
|1169¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1145¼
|1157½
|1145
|1156¾
|+1½
|Jul
|1156½
|+1½
|Nov
|1133½
|+1½
|Est. sales 265,121.
|Wed.’s sales 334,354
|Wed.’s open int 782,211,
|up 8,738
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|49.10
|49.76
|48.33
|48.79
|—.21
|Jul
|49.62
|50.27
|48.92
|49.35
|—.17
|Aug
|49.47
|50.14
|48.87
|49.27
|—.15
|Sep
|49.34
|49.80
|48.67
|49.07
|—.12
|Oct
|49.00
|49.51
|48.44
|48.82
|—.09
|Dec
|49.00
|49.54
|48.40
|48.80
|—.08
|Jan
|49.47
|49.51
|48.45
|48.83
|—.10
|Mar
|49.03
|49.40
|48.39
|48.74
|—.13
|May
|48.65
|48.86
|48.45
|48.80
|—.15
|Jul
|49.27
|49.27
|48.48
|48.85
|—.15
|Aug
|48.63
|—.16
|Sep
|48.33
|—.17
|Oct
|47.89
|—.20
|Dec
|47.70
|—.19
|Jan
|47.70
|—.18
|Mar
|47.67
|—.18
|May
|47.72
|—.17
|Jul
|47.70
|—.17
|Aug
|47.43
|—.17
|Sep
|47.45
|—.16
|Oct
|47.32
|—.17
|Dec
|47.49
|—.20
|Jul
|47.38
|—.20
|Oct
|47.37
|—.20
|Dec
|47.11
|—.20
|Est. sales 130,618.
|Wed.’s sales 146,581
|Wed.’s open int 568,891,
|up 2,360
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|342.50
|347.60
|338.80
|344.30
|+1.80
|Jul
|346.00
|350.70
|343.00
|348.10
|+2.00
|Aug
|346.20
|351.00
|344.00
|349.00
|+2.20
|Sep
|347.20
|351.60
|345.00
|349.90
|+2.10
|Oct
|347.20
|351.30
|345.00
|349.60
|+1.90
|Dec
|350.40
|354.50
|348.10
|352.90
|+2.00
|Jan
|351.30
|354.70
|349.50
|353.40
|+1.90
|Mar
|349.70
|353.30
|348.10
|351.30
|+1.30
|May
|349.60
|353.10
|349.60
|350.90
|+1.10
|Jul
|352.60
|352.80
|351.00
|352.60
|+1.10
|Aug
|352.60
|352.60
|350.00
|352.20
|+1.10
|Sep
|351.60
|+1.40
|Oct
|349.40
|+1.20
|Dec
|351.40
|+1.20
|Jan
|351.70
|+1.20
|Mar
|350.40
|+1.10
|May
|349.90
|+1.10
|Jul
|351.10
|+1.10
|Aug
|350.20
|+1.00
|Sep
|347.70
|+.90
|Oct
|345.50
|+1.00
|Dec
|344.90
|+1.00
|Jul
|345.40
|+1.00
|Oct
|345.40
|+1.00
|Dec
|342.90
|+1.00
|Est. sales 162,378.
|Wed.’s sales 161,593
|Wed.’s open int 475,701,
|up 3,000
