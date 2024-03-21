CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 546 552½ 540¼ 546¾ +1¾ Jul 560½ 567¼ 555¾ 562 +1¾ Sep 576¾ 582¼ 571¾ 577¾ +2 Dec 598 602½ 592¾ 599 +2 Mar 620 620¼ 611¼ 617½ +2¼ May 629 630 622¼ 628½ +1¾ Jul 628¾ 634 628 632¼ +1¼ Sep 638 640¼ 638 640¼ +1¾ Dec 651¾ 651¾ 651½ 651½ +2¼ Mar 660¾ +2 May 658 +2 Jul 627¼ +2 Est. sales 73,807. Wed.’s sales 100,173 Wed.’s open int 413,269, up 5,573 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 439 445¾ 437½ 440¾ +1¾ Jul 452¼ 458¾ 450¾ 454 +1¾ Sep 461¾ 467¼ 460¼ 463¼ +1¾ Dec 474¾ 480 473½ 476¾ +2 Mar 488¾ 493½ 487½ 490½ +1¾ May 495¼ 500 494½ 497¼ +1½ Jul 498 502½ 497 500 +1¾ Sep 487½ 490 486¾ 489 +2¼ Dec 488 491¾ 487¼ 490½ +2¼ Mar 499 500 497¼ 499½ +2 May 503 +1¾ Jul 504 507 504 506 +2 Sep 480¼ +2 Dec 478 479 476 478¾ +1¾ Jul 490½ +1¾ Dec 471 473½ 471 473½ +1½ Est. sales 283,351. Wed.’s sales 268,210 Wed.’s open int 1,579,292, up 12,686 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 354 359 352½ 353½ +¼ Jul 356½ 356½ 350 350½ —2¼ Sep 347¾ —5¼ Dec 359 359 358½ 358½ Mar 355½ May 361½ Jul 366¼ Sep 378 Dec 384¾ Mar 381¾ Jul 351 Sep 366¾ Est. sales 544. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 3,011, up 133 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1209 1226¾ 1204 1212 +2½ Jul 1223¼ 1240 1218 1225¾ +2½ Aug 1220 1235¾ 1214¾ 1223 +3½ Sep 1202¼ 1218½ 1198¼ 1206¼ +3½ Nov 1200 1216 1196¼ 1204¼ +4 Jan 1209 1224½ 1205½ 1213¼ +3¾ Mar 1203 1218 1200¼ 1207 +2¾ May 1204¾ 1219¾ 1202 1208¼ +1¾ Jul 1215 1215 1204¾ 1213¼ +1 Aug 1200¾ 1206½ 1200¾ 1206½ +1½ Sep 1179¾ 1185½ 1179¾ 1185½ +1¾ Nov 1175¾ 1185 1165¼ 1176¾ +½ Jan 1185½ +¾ Mar 1184¾ +¾ May 1188 +¾ Jul 1193 +¾ Aug 1187 +¾ Sep 1169¼ +¼ Nov 1145¼ 1157½ 1145 1156¾ +1½ Jul 1156½ +1½ Nov 1133½ +1½ Est. sales 265,121. Wed.’s sales 334,354 Wed.’s open int 782,211, up 8,738 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 49.10 49.76 48.33 48.79 —.21 Jul 49.62 50.27 48.92 49.35 —.17 Aug 49.47 50.14 48.87 49.27 —.15 Sep 49.34 49.80 48.67 49.07 —.12 Oct 49.00 49.51 48.44 48.82 —.09 Dec 49.00 49.54 48.40 48.80 —.08 Jan 49.47 49.51 48.45 48.83 —.10 Mar 49.03 49.40 48.39 48.74 —.13 May 48.65 48.86 48.45 48.80 —.15 Jul 49.27 49.27 48.48 48.85 —.15 Aug 48.63 —.16 Sep 48.33 —.17 Oct 47.89 —.20 Dec 47.70 —.19 Jan 47.70 —.18 Mar 47.67 —.18 May 47.72 —.17 Jul 47.70 —.17 Aug 47.43 —.17 Sep 47.45 —.16 Oct 47.32 —.17 Dec 47.49 —.20 Jul 47.38 —.20 Oct 47.37 —.20 Dec 47.11 —.20 Est. sales 130,618. Wed.’s sales 146,581 Wed.’s open int 568,891, up 2,360 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 342.50 347.60 338.80 344.30 +1.80 Jul 346.00 350.70 343.00 348.10 +2.00 Aug 346.20 351.00 344.00 349.00 +2.20 Sep 347.20 351.60 345.00 349.90 +2.10 Oct 347.20 351.30 345.00 349.60 +1.90 Dec 350.40 354.50 348.10 352.90 +2.00 Jan 351.30 354.70 349.50 353.40 +1.90 Mar 349.70 353.30 348.10 351.30 +1.30 May 349.60 353.10 349.60 350.90 +1.10 Jul 352.60 352.80 351.00 352.60 +1.10 Aug 352.60 352.60 350.00 352.20 +1.10 Sep 351.60 +1.40 Oct 349.40 +1.20 Dec 351.40 +1.20 Jan 351.70 +1.20 Mar 350.40 +1.10 May 349.90 +1.10 Jul 351.10 +1.10 Aug 350.20 +1.00 Sep 347.70 +.90 Oct 345.50 +1.00 Dec 344.90 +1.00 Jul 345.40 +1.00 Oct 345.40 +1.00 Dec 342.90 +1.00 Est. sales 162,378. Wed.’s sales 161,593 Wed.’s open int 475,701, up 3,000

