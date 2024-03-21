Cibus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $217.1 million in its fourth quarter. On…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $217.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $12.59. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The developer and licensor of plant traits for seed companies posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $267.6 million, or $25.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 million.

Cibus shares have decreased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.68, a rise of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story has been corrected to show that Cibus is a developer and licensor of plant traits for seed companies, not a genetically modified food company.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.