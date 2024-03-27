Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $214 million in its fiscal…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $214 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for restructuring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.41 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Carnival shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 9%. The stock has climbed 94% in the last 12 months.

