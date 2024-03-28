Live Radio
Carbon Streaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 7:36 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $841,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.5 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFSTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFSTF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

