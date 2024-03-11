Bowman Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $93 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 53 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $346.3 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.62, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

