Biolase: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.76 per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $20.6 million, or $29.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $33.19.

