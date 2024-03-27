Best: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.7 million in…

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.75. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to $1 per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $315 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $114.7 million, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.30. A year ago, they were trading at $3.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEST

